Jalpaiguri: Elephant injures elderly man

An elephant roamed through the populated area of Teshimla in the Shalbari region of Malbazar Block on Sunday, causing serious injury to a 68-year-old man named Monglu Oraon in the process.

After initial treatment at Malbazar Super Specialty Hospital, he was transferred to North Bengal Medical College Hospital. Forest authorities, alerted to the incident, forest personnel of Mal Range and the Khunia Squad managed to guide the elephant back to Khariar Bandar forest after hours of effort. Spotted in Tessimila by locals on Sunday morning, the elephant crossed rivers and tea plantations, prompting locals to chase it. Forest staff eventually redirected the elephant through Batabari Tea Garden to Khariar Bandar Forest.

Kishalbikas Dey, the range officer of the Mal range, stated that the elephant is currently in Khariar Bandar Forest, with authorities closely monitoring its movements.