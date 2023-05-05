Jalpaiguri: Cops free footpaths of encroachment

Jalpaiguri: Jalpaiguri Kotwali Police Station and Sadar Traffic Police conducted an operation in collaboration with the Traders Association to clear pavement of encroachments.



On Friday, they raided the Merchant Road and Samaj Para areas of the city, as well as Dinbazar, and freed the footpath of encroachments.

It is alleged that the footpaths were originally built to alleviate the city’s traffic congestion problem, but traders have taken over the space for their businesses.

The Jalpaiguri District Traders Association Secretary, Dilip Shah, said: “people are facing difficulties due to the business activities on the footpaths and the obstruction caused by the items placed in front of shops.”

“The traffic police had earlier warned traders clear the encroachments from the sidewalks,” he said.