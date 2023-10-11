ITC’s Hotel Group to come up with its first ‘Storii’ property in Kolkata

Kolkata: With the ITC’s Hotel Group announcing the signing of its first Storii property in Kolkata, the group will have nine properties in Bengal, including four under development.



A statement issued by the ITC’s Hotel Group read that Storii Kolkata is expected to open in early 2024 and will offer spacious well-appointed rooms and suites with an all-day dining restaurant and bar, and banquet spaces. The 30-key resort in South City Retreat District is a 20-minute drive from Eastern Metropolitan (EM) bypass. The major attraction of this leisure destination will be the signature ‘K’ by Kaya Kalp spa.

‘Storii’ is a collection of hand-picked boutique properties, designed to satiate the ever-evolving needs of the global traveller. It consists of intimate-sized properties in the premium segment. A total of three Storii properties are already in operation across India — Storii Shanti Morada & Storii Moira Riviera in Goa and Storii Amoha Retreat in Dharamshala.

Anil Chadha, divisional chief executive, ITC Hotels said: “ITC Hotels already has a strong presence in Kolkata. Storii by ITC Hotels, Kolkata will bring a boutique resort offering, away from the hustle and bustle of the metro life. The addition of this property represents our commitment to enrich the tourism landscape of Eastern India with each of our differentiated brands offering a varied choice of experiences to travellers.”

Ravi Todi, director, South City Projects (Kolkata) Limited said: “South City has had a history of bringing quality projects, including a mall and school to the city of joy. With our first hospitality venture, we are bringing a world-class boutique resort with Spa that will become the preferred destination for staycations in and around Kolkata. We believe ITC Hotels will add quality of service and an eye for detail to our project.”