Issue circular to DMs to ensure verification of caste certificates being issued: Cal HC

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the secretary of Backward Classes Welfare department to issue a circular to District Magistrates (DM) to ensure appropriate verification of the caste certificates which are being issued, more particularly, ones issued in the recent past.



The Court further directed that a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) be devised at the state level and communicated to the DM. Thereafter, they are supposed to direct the same to the appropriate authority to conduct proper investigation of the genuineness of the caste certificates issues. The Secretary was directed to submit a detailed report before the Court.

In a writ petition heard by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, the petitioner pointed out that fraudulent caste certificates are being rampantly issued by sub-divisional officers in various districts in the state.

The matter was also brought to the attention of the National Commission of Scheduled Caste who have made recommendations to the state authorities.

One of the District Magistrates, DM Paschim Burdwan, took the matter seriously and issued directions to the sub-divisional officer Asansol, and the officer in an order dated May 4 cancelled the caste certificate of two people. However, the Court noted that it was unclear as to what happened to the other alleged fraudulent certificates issued.

The counsel appearing for the state submitted that DM Paschim Burdwan and the sub-divisional officer Asansol alone have been made parties to the writ petition.

“The issue highlighted in the writ petition is only the tip of the iceberg. Therefore, the state should be proactive in this matter because several benefits flow from issuance of a caste certificate. Therefore, a vigilance mechanism needs to be put in place and the state should not shrug its responsibility in this regard,” the

Bench observed.

The Division Bench directed the secretary to also issue a circular warning officers that if it is found that any fake certificates are being issued by any of the officers they will be held liable and disciplinary as well as criminal action will be initiated against them.

Another writ petition highlighting a similar issue with regards to fake scheduled caste community certificates was also heard by the Division Bench of Chief Justice on Tuesday. The petitioner further alleged that they have secured appointments in different primary and secondary schools.

“If the allegations made by the petitioner are found to be true, it is a very serious matter and requires thorough investigation and all the officers involved in issuance of fake certificates need to be prosecuted and disciplinary action needs to be initiated,” the Division Bench observed.