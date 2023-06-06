Islampur Municipality to inaugurate market complex

raiganj: Islampur Municipality of North Dinajpur district has decided to inaugurate the newly-constructed market complex-cum-community centre soon.

The complex has come up at a cost of Rs 2 crore.A community hall was the long-standing demand of the residents of this locality. The residents of Hospitalpara, New town, Ramkrishnapally and Bazar areas were facing great difficulties as there was no venue available for any social and religious functions. For weddings, last rites or cultural activities people of this region have to hire halls, the nearest being 2 km away.