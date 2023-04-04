Islampur: Female scavenging workers felicitated

raiganj: Their broomsticks seem to be metaphors for what society offers them for the work they do. Being honoured is a distant dream for them. However, there are times when dreams come true.



This is exactly what happened for Malati Bansfore, Chunni Laal, Aftoon Ghani and many others like them in Islampur. The female scavenging workers were felicitated for the tireless service in Islampur.

A total of forty-five female scavenging workers of the town were felicitated in Islampur Town Library on Monday afternoon by Arikul Islam, Executive Officer, Islampur Municipality.

Tapati Saha Shikdar, Secretary of a social organisation, said: “We believe that no work is small. These women have always worked hard to keep our surroundings clean. They must be appreciated and encouraged.” Arikul Islam, Executive Officer of Islampur Municipality said: “I am honoured to be part of such a noble programme. Despite their hard work they are often stigmatised”Malati, Chunni, Aftoon and their fellow scavenging workers were overjoyed. Together they said: “We never thought that such a day would come in our lives.”