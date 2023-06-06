Int’l trade through Hili border resumes

balurghat: International trade through the Hili International border outpost resumed on Tuesday following a meeting between representatives of India and Bangladesh. Trade had stopped for the past two days owing to a strike called by the Indian exporters in protest against the alleged beating up of Indian truck drivers at the Panama port on the Hili border of Bangladesh.

Incidentally, there had been a commotion over the thrashing of Indian truck drivers at the Panama Port on the Hili border of Bangladesh. Indian truck drivers launched a protest demanding strict punishment of those involved. An indefinite truck strike was called to protest the incident. Those injured were stuck at the Panama Port in Bangladesh.