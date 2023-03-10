Institute of UNESCO seeks to be linked with Bengal’s edu system

In another recognition of the development work done by Bengal, especially for education, an institute affiliated with UNESCO has written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressing its desire to associate itself with the state’s education system.

According to Nabanna sources, Banerjee has already directed officials to explore the possible relationship with the UNESCO Institute for Lifelong Learning (UIL), and a meeting may be held soon between the two sides on the issue. Banerjee has also asked the department to submit proposals on how UIL can be included.

The Hamburg-based UIL is one of UNESCO’s key education-related institutes and is the only organisational unit in the UN family that holds a global mandate for lifelong learning.

According to sources, the agency has expressed its interest in working with the Bengal government in social schemes like Kanyashree, Rupashree and Sabooj Sathi which have received international recognition.

Essentially, the organisation works for the expansion of education with a special focus on primary education and children’s requirements.

In February this year, Bengal was placed first among large states in a report on “Foundation Literacy and Numeracy” that was released by the Prime Minister’s economic advisory council and the Institute for Competitiveness.

In December 2021, West Bengal’s Durga Puja was included in the list of UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.