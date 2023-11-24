India would have won World Cup final had it been played in Kolkata or Mumbai: Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that the Indian cricket team would have won the ICC World Cup if the final match was played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata or Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.



“If the final match had been played at Eden Gardens Stadium or Wankhede Stadium, we would have won the match,” Mamata Banerjee said while addressing party workers at the Netaji Indoor Stadium.

She alleged that attempts were being made to “saffronise” the country’s cricket team. India lost to Australia in the World Cup match which was played at the Narendra Modi stadium in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.

“They are trying to paint the entire country saffron. We are proud of our Indian players and I believe that we would have won the World Cup if the finals had taken place in Kolkata or Mumbai,” she said.

Banerjee also alleged that Indian cricket players “resisted” and they did not wear saffron-coloured jerseys during their matches. While Team India’s match jersey is blue, the orange kit is worn during the practice sessions.

Banerjee a few days ago attacked the BJP-led Centre on the same issue ahead of the final match when she had said: “Everything is turning into saffron now. We are proud of our Indian players and I believe they will be the world champions. But even their dress has been turned to saffron when they practice. They used to wear blue earlier.”

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during an election rally in Rajasthan called PM Modi ‘panauti’ while referring to India’s defeat in the World Cup final match. Gandhi said: “PM means Panauti Modi”. In another statement, Rahul Gandhi said” “...our players were going to win the match... our players would have won.... but panauti made us lose, accha bhala humare ladke jeet jaate... panuati ne harwadiya...”