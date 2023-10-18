Increase in salaries of MLAs, Mins: Guv gives his approval to two Bills

Kolkata: Governor C V Ananda Bose on Tuesday gave his approval to the two Bills that were introduced in the state Assembly on Monday.

The state government, however, did not hold any discussion on the Bills that have financial applications as the Governor didn’t give his approval on Monday. A one-day special session of the state legislative Assembly was summoned on Monday for the introduction and passing of the Bills related to the increase in the salary of the MLAs and ministers after discussion on the floor of the House.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced an increase in the salary of the MLAs, including the ministers during the last Assembly session. The Cabinet has already approved the matter.

Now with the approval from the Governor, there may be a special session for discussion and passing of the Bill after the Puja holidays or the Bills may be taken up in the next session slated to start from December 4.