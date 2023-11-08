Income Tax notices to Cabinet Min, his son

Kolkata: The Income Tax department is learnt to have sent a notice to state Cabinet minister Akhil Giri and his son Suprakash Giri, asking them to appear before them on November 13.



Suprakash Giri is the vice-president of Trinamool-run Kanthi Municipality. He has confirmed that though he did not receive any hard copy of the letter, he received an e-mail containing the notice.

He said the notice asked him to send a representative and submit the documents asked for.

Both the minister and his son have blamed the BJP for this move and fears there will be no fair probe. They demanded for a transparent and fair investigation. Even when contacted, Jail minister Akhil Giri refused to respond.

Recently, the TMC and BJP engaged in a feud over assets. Trinamool chairperson Mamata Banerjee alleged that if she wants then she can reveal the amount of assets that are owned by the Adhikari family. Suvendu in return shared his income tax statement challenging Mamata to reveal who owns the property at Harish Chatterjee Street where she resides.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari wrote to the Governor seeking expulsion of Akhil Giri for maligning Raj Bhavan’s sanctity. Adhikari alleged that Giri made a derogatory statement against the Governor while addressing a meeting in Contai on November 4. He also submitted a video clip of the minister’s speech.

The Bengal Speaker Biman Banerjee has said that he does not support the statement made by Giri and that such remarks should not have been made by the MLA.