In last lap, Murshidabad receives highest number of Central forces

Kolkata: Murshidabad among several other districts is going to get the maximum number of deployment of the Central forces allotted by the Centre on Friday, a day before the Panchayat elections in the state.



The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sanctioned the deployment of the remaining 485 companies of Central forces in the final lap. The MHA has written to the State Election Commission (SEC) making a district-wise deployment of additional 485 companies of Central forces for the Panchayat polls going to be held on Saturday. The State Election Commission (SEC) is set to conduct the polls with a total of 822 companies of forces on July 8. In the last phase of force deployment, the Centre allotted 45 companies of additional forces for Murshidabad. Out of this, there are around 35 companies of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawans and eight companies of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Two companies of BSF will also be deployed in Murshidabad.

Howrah has received the second highest deployment of forces in the last phase. The MHA has allotted 37 companies of Central forces for Howrah in the final phase. North 24-Parganas has got 35 companies of Central forces out of the total allotment of 485 companies in the final phase. East Burdwan will get 33 companies of Central forces deployed out of which there will be 10 companies of Rajasthan police and two companies of Andhra Pradesh police. Nadia has received 31 companies of Central forces while South 24-Parganas has got 30 companies. Malda has also received 30 companies in the final phase of allotment on Friday. Hooghly and Cooch Behar districts have received 28 companies of Central forces. In Cooch Behar, there will be 10 companies of CRPF and 18 companies of BSF. Purulia has received 26 companies of forces and North Dinajpur has got 25 companies. West Midnapore and Birbhum have received 20 companies of Central forces in the last phase of allotment.