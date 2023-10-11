IIT Kharagpur’s entrepreneurship cell to host ‘Entrepreneurship Awareness Drive’ on October 11

Kolkata: The entrepreneurship cell at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, in collaboration with NSHM Knowledge Campus and BESC Kolkata, is gearing up to host an Entrepreneurship Awareness Drive (EAD) on October 11.



The event will take place at the Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium, commencing at 2 pm. EAD is one of the flagship events undertaken by the entrepreneurship cell concerned. This initiative

has been consistently organized in over 20 cities across India over the years.

Its primary objective is to ignite and nurture the entrepreneurial spirit among students, encouraging them to launch their own ventures.

The platform seeks to provide budding entrepreneurs with valuable knowledge, connect them with experienced mentors, and gives them a chance to learn from successful entrepreneurs.

Entrepreneurship Awareness Drive Kolkata 2023 will have an informative lineup of speakers and

sessions: A fireside

chat featuring Deepit Purkayastha, the co-founder & CSO of InShorts; who will share insights

into his entrepreneurial journey. Joining him in this intriguing discussion is Rahul Basak, the Co-founder and CEO of Amar Canvas®, as they delve into the topic “Deepit’s Journey of Inshorts: The Making

of India’s Largest Social Company.”

A discussion on the theme “The Entrepreneurial Ecosystem: Roles of Tech, Media, and Business Leaders” will have esteemed panelists including Sandip Ghose, MD & CEO of MP Birla Corporation; Sandipan Chattopadhyay, former CTO of JustDial;

and Samarjit Choudhury, Business Head at ABP Digital. The event will also see the participation of other eminent entrepreneurs.