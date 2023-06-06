I am on the road to solve problems of people: Abhishek

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee conducted the 41st day of Jana Sanjog Yatra in several places of Hooghly with thunderous applause from the people who congregated on both sides of the road Banerjee travelled through. Many people came forward to place their demands before him.



“I am on the road to solve the problems of the people. I have become a member of their family. I have freely mixed with them. Thousands of people from various places are coming to place their demands out of their love for Trinamool Congress,” Banerjee tweeted.

Banerjee took part in a unique tractor roadshow in Haripal. He expressed happiness after participating in the event where many farmers also participated. On his Twitter handle, he wrote: “Farmers are the real assets. We are always concerned for their well-being. We will bring a new change in the lives of the farmers after setting up a people’s Panchayat.”

Banerjee also visited the Tarakeswar temple and offered his prayer. He also visited the birthplace of Raja Ram Mohan Roy followed by a community interaction in Pursurah.

Meanwhile, during a mass outreach programme of his party on Monday night, Banerjee attacked the Centre for using ED and CBI. He had said: “BJP does not have the audacity to stop us. BJP is doing politics using ED-CBI. Those jumping around in glee are getting oxygen from ED-CBI summons but our oxygen is the support of our people. Those who are accused of tarpaulin scams and are drenched in corruption, should not lecture me on honesty. He was seen on camera taking money, what can be more shameful. He’s sold his spine to BJP in Delhi and has mortgaged his brains in Ranchi,” Banerjee attacked Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari.

“We don’t need anything else, but the support of the people to fight the right battle. Bengal will show the way forward to India in the coming days. People have known Bengal’s role in the Independence struggle. The wheels of change in Delhi will begin from Bengal. As Gopal Krishna Gokhale had once said: “What Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow,” he said.