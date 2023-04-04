Howrah violence: Youth brandishing gun in rally held from Munger; BJP’s ‘nexus’ exposed, says Trinamool

Kolkata: Day after BJP leaders tried to shield the perpetrators of Howrah violence claiming that the videos related to Ram Navami which hit the social media were not from Bengal, the person seen brandishing arms in those videos confessed to his crimes after being held by the Howrah district police.



The accused Sumit Shaw (19) was seen carrying a firearm during the Ram Navami procession in Howrah. The videos and pictures flooded social media. The video was also tweeted by AITC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee who slammed BJP for its “Dangabaji Formula.”

Millennium Post has, however, not verified the pictures or the videos. Howrah police arrested Shaw from Munger in Bihar. The case has now been handed over to the CID. The accused is an active member of the BJP, TMC alleged and published many photographs in which the accused was seen with BJP leaders. On Monday, Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar and others jumped to Shaw’s defence saying that the video shared by Abhishek was of “some other place” and not Bengal.

Condemning the BJP’s conspiracy to spread violence in Bengal, AITC national spokesperson Shashi Panja said: “On the occasion of Ram Navami, a procession was organised by the BJP and VHP. We saw BJP workers in the procession brandishing swords and pistols and playing loud DJ music. These videos were flagged in a press conference addressed by AITC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. The BJP said that these videos were fake.” She further stated: “We can see that Sumit Shaw, who was seen carrying a pistol in the video, was arrested from Munger in Bihar. A resident of Salkia in Howrah, Shaw admitted that he was in the BJP procession in question carrying a pistol and is a BJP worker. What does BJP have to say about this? They are the ones who manufacture fake news and fake videos. We wait for their answer.”

Stating that this arrest has exposed BJP’s real face, AITC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said: “In the name of observing Ram Navami, BJP engaged in hooliganism. BJP worker Sumit Shaw was arrested by the Howrah Police from Munger in Bihar. This raises the question — who brought people from Munger to spread violence in Bengal? It is the BJP...” He added that all these facts would be checked.

“BJP’s drama has come to light. It has been proved that BJP brought people from outside the state. Police should now arrest the BJP leaders as well,” Ghosh said.