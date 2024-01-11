Howrah NCC girl bags gold

An NCC cadet from Howrah, Nikhat Parveen, has clinched a Gold medal in the National Kickboxing Championship held in New Delhi from January 2 to 6.

The defence spokesperson in Kolkata shared that she earlier won the district and state level championship titles. Nikhat commenced her journey at the age of seven and boasts an impressive tally of 75 prizes in diverse competitions. “Coming from a middle-class business background, she ardently commits herself to empowering women thus setting a compelling example of determination and self-discipline which she has honed in her NCC journey,” the statement read.

It was learnt that Nikhat is now set to make her mark in the world championship. An alumnus of T.H. Memorial Urdu High School, Belur, Nikhat is currently pursuing her graduation in Arts at Surendranath College while enrolled with 2 Bengal Battalion NCC. Believing in gender-neutral sports, she aspires to clinch the World Championship title, aiming to inspire women to break through gender barriers.