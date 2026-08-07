Housing scheme recast amid Rs 6,122 crore payout to over 10L beneficiaries

Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Thursday transferred Rs 6,122 crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to 10.20 lakh beneficiaries as the second instalment of housing assistance. Each beneficiary received Rs 60,000 after completing construction up to the lintel level.



Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced that the Cabinet has renamed the Banglar Bari housing scheme as Paschim Banga Awas, saying the new name honours the creation of West Bengal under Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee during Partition.

“Paschim Banga’ reflects the history behind the creation of our state. Future generations must know that history. The Cabinet has therefore decided to rename ‘Banglar Bari’ as ‘Paschim Banga Awas’,” he said.

At present, 18.65 lakh households are building pucca houses under the state scheme, with 10.20 lakh receiving the second instalment on Thursday. Adhikari said a three-month review removed ineligible beneficiaries, including 57,000 non-Indian nationals whose names had already been deleted from the electoral rolls.

Taking the cue from Adhikari, state Panchayats minister Dilip Ghosh criticised the beneficiary list prepared during the previous government, alleging that a review of nearly 30 lakh applications had found around 12.5 lakh ineligible beneficiaries, who were subsequently removed from the list.

Meanwhile, under the PMAY-G, the Awaas Plus Survey is being conducted across Bengal to identify eligible households that are yet to receive housing assistance. So far, 19.65 lakh beneficiaries have been identified through the door-to-door survey. The survey will continue until August 15.

Adhikari further announced that Union Rural Development minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had recently approved 100,000 additional houses for West Bengal. He said another phase of first-instalment payments for newly approved beneficiaries would begin after the Durga Puja festival. Adhikari also outlined additional benefits linked to the housing programme. Beneficiaries completing their homes will receive Rs 12,000 under the Swachh Bharat Mission for toilet construction. Eligible families will also have access to 125 days of guaranteed employment, with an annual wage support of at least Rs 34,500, under the state’s employment programme.

Adhikari said the West Bengal government will participate in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign for the first time from August 9 to 17. The state will distribute 70 lakh national flags and organise programmes across districts, government offices and educational institutions to mark Independence Day.

A rally will be held on August 10 from the Netaji statue in the presence of Cabinet ministers, government officials and members of the public.

Adhikari will kick off the campaign in his Bhowanipore constituency on Friday with a march from the Alipore Survey Building to Hazra More.