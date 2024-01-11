HIDCO nod for construction of vertical city at a cost of about Rs 219 crore in New Town

The state Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO) has approved the proposal for the construction of a vertical city in New Town as per the specifications of the World Trade Centre. The project was approved on Tuesday during the board meeting of HIDCO in New Town in the presence of Chairman Firhad Hakim.

According to sources, the estimated cost of the project is Rs 219 crore and a tender will be floated soon for the construction of a vertical city at the Central Business District (CBD) near the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, New Town, after getting some necessary permissions.

As per the plan of the project, the 38 storied vertical city will be constructed on a four-acre land. The specifications of a green building will be followed while constructing the building. Initially, it was planned that the building would be of 28 storied. Later the decision was modified and it was decided that the building would be 38 storied.

The plan to construct a vertical building was taken as it can accommodate more offices rather than horizontally spread buildings.

In the building, several floors will be reserved for fintech companies and start-ups.

The first four floors will be earmarked for commercial and retail purposes. A few floors on the top will be used for residential purposes.