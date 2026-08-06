Heavy rains trigger riverbank erosion across North Bengal

Jalpaiguri: Following days of heavy rainfall and rising river levels, riverbank erosion has been reported at several locations across North Bengal. The Irrigation department has identified 19 vulnerable sites in Siliguri, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts, with the estimated damage pegged at Rs 10-12 crore.



A detailed assessment report has been submitted to the Chief Minister’s Secretariat and the state Irrigation department. Officials said permanent anti-erosion and restoration work will begin once river water levels recede.

According to the department, erosion has been reported along the Mansai River at Inderkuthi in Mathabhanga, the Ratnai River in Boro Masha and the Giridhari River at Nakarjan in Cooch Behar district. In Alipurduar, affected stretches include the Raidak-II River at Fersabari and Uttar Ghoshkhola, and the Sankosh River in the Uttar and Dakshin Falimari areas.

The Siliguri region has reported erosion along the Balason River near New Rangia, the Rakti River at Phulbari Pattan and the Dudua River in the Ambeline–New Chamta area.

Jalpaiguri has emerged as the worst-affected district, with erosion reported along the Diana River near Changmari in Nagrakata, the Teesta River at Morichbari in Kranti and Spur No. 105 near Bakali, the Jaldhaka River at Bamandanga Tandu, Chintamari and Amguri, the Halimala River near Banarhat, the Rungdung River at Odlabari and the Jurati River near Bagrakote.

“Our engineers have conducted field inspections of all the identified erosion-prone sites to assess the measures required for riverbank protection. As soon as the river water levels recede, we will begin the necessary anti-erosion works,” said Krishnendu Bhowmik, Chief Engineer of the Irrigation Department’s North-East Division.

Officials said North Bengal normally receives 3,400-3,500 mm of annual rainfall. However, Alipurduar has already recorded 3,795 mm of rainfall between January and August 5, while Banarhat has received 3,509 mm during the same period. Jalpaiguri, Malbazar, Maynaguri and Siliguri have each received between 2,400 mm and 2,600 mm of rainfall. With more heavy rain forecast, the Flood Control Room will remain operational until October 31. The department has also stockpiled sand, boulders and wire mesh for emergency protection works.