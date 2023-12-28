Health regulatory body asks GD Hospital to return Rs 50,000 to patient’s kin

The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) has asked GD Hospital in the city to return Rs 50,000 to a patient’s family members in two instalments while in another development the Midland Nursing Home in Belghoria has returned Rs 1.50 lakh to a patient’s family following the instruction of the commission.

Midland Nursing Home had allegedly taken the amount in excess while GD Hospital had allegedly committed negligence. One Rajkumar Chanda had registered a complaint with the WBCERC saying that his patient, a retired West Bengal fire service employee, was admitted to the Midland Nursing Home with Covid in 2021. The complainant alleged that the nursing home did not provide cashless benefits to a pensioner who was entitled to avail service under the West Bengal Health Scheme.

The hospital had charged a bill of Rs 2.65 lakh on the patient. After examining the complaint, the WBCERC found that the nursing home had charged the patient in excess and it had therefore asked the nursing home to return Rs 1.50 lakh to the patient’s family. As per the instruction of the Commission, the nursing home authorities have returned the amount. In another incident, one Binay Bhattacharjee had registered a complaint with the WBCERC saying that his patient was not given admission under Swasthya Sathi scheme. A 95-year-old patient was taken to the hospital on October 11 with respiratory distress. The patient had died on October 16.

On the night of the same day, an email was sent to the hospital that the patient was refused treatment under Swasthya Sathi. The patient eventually died on October 19. The patient’s family registered a complaint on December 5. The WBCERC had however dismissed the case as there was no evidence which could prove if the hospital had refused Swasthya Sathi admission. It has, however, asked the hospital to return Rs 50,000 in two instalments. The patient’s family members were charged Rs 3.07 lakh by the

nursing home.