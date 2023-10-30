‘Health condition of Jyotipriya Mallick stable’

Kolkata: State forest minister Jyotipriya Mallick, who was arrested on Friday and later hospitalised after being diagnosed with high blood sugar and renal issues, has been in stable health condition.



The arrested minister, however, told the doctor on Sunday that he is losing strength in his left hand.

The treating doctors have therefore decided to conduct an MRI on his left hand. Mallick had undergone several tests on Sunday as well. The doctors will take the final decision on his release only after some specific blood tests are conducted. Chest therapy is being performed on the patient. Doppler monitoring was done on the patient till Sunday afternoon. The creatinine level in his blood is stable now, sources said. Medicines are being applied to the patient to maintain the potassium level in the blood normal. Mallick went to Chennai around one and a half years ago for kidney-related treatment.

Mallick was earlier remanded to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody for 10 days by a court following his arrest by the central agency in a money laundering case linked to an alleged multi-crore ration distribution scam. Mallick had fainted during a hearing inside the Bankshal court, and was later rushed to a private hospital on EM Bypass for immediate medical care, the officials said. A CT scan was performed on Mallick to ascertain why he fainted in the court.

Mallick, 66, is currently stable and has been kept under close monitoring and further evaluation. The minister had been admitted to the critical care unit (CCU) in the main block at cabin number 142 which is on the first floor. His bed is kept at a distance from others and guarded by 10 CRPF jawans and two

ED officials.