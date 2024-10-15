HC rejects Sandip Ghosh’s plea to fast-track hearing

Kolkata: A vacation bench of Calcutta High Court on Monday is learnt to have rejected a plea by Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, seeking a fast-track hearing in the matter of the cancellation of his medical registration by the West Bengal Medical Council in September.



The vacation bench of Justice Partha Sarathi Sen observed that the matter is not so urgent that it has to be heard by the vacation bench when the operations of the regular bench of Calcutta High Court are closed because of the festive season vacation.

On September 18, the West Bengal Medical Council announced the cancellation of Ghosh’s registration and the formal notification was issued on September 19.

On September 7, the Council had issued a show-cause notice, asking him to reply to it within three days. Since Ghosh was in CBI custody, he was unable to reply to the notice which made the cancellation of his registration as a doctor inevitable.

He was arrested by the CBI in connection with the financial irregularities case in RG Kar. Later, the CBI sleuths also showed him as arrested on charges of misleading the rape and murder investigation and tampering with evidence when the probe was initially being carried out by the Kolkata Police. The CBI also arrested Abhijit Mondal, former OC of Tala Police Station, with the same charges.

Since the time of Ghosh’s arrest in the financial irregularities case, there have been demands from the medical fraternity in West Bengal for the cancellation of his

medical registration.