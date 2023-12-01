HC orders vote of confidence in Jhalda Municipality

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered a vote of confidence at Jhalda Municipality in Purulia following two cases filed demanding removal of chairperson Shila Chatterjee.



Among the 12 seats in the Jhalda Municipality, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Congress had won five seats each. Two seats were secured by the Independent candidates.

Situation turned in favour of the Congress when Chatterjee who had won as an Independent candidate joined the party.

After the board was formed, Chatterjee and a few other councillors often changed their support. Chatterjee, however, had also joined the

Trinamool Congress.

Later vice-chairperson of Jhalda Municipality, Purnima Kandu and another Congress councillor moved the High Court demanding removal of Chatterjee. Interestingly, five Trinamool Congress councillors also moved the High Court demanding the same.

On Thursday after the hearing, Justice Amrita Sinha directed the competent authority to conduct a vote of confidence in presence of the District Magistrate by December 8. A report on the same will also have to be submitted at the court by December 12.