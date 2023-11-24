HC orders demolition of 2 illegal constructions

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered demolition of two illegal constructions in Liluah in Howrah and Khardah under the jurisdiction of Rahara Police Station in North 24-Parganas.

In Liluah, a woman had filed a case against an unathorised construction and also alleged non-cooperation from the police. Earlier, Justice Amrita Sinha had ordered demolition of the illegal construction measuring about 295 square metre. Though Bally Municipality officials went to demolish it on September 4, they had to back off due to strong resistance. Later, the case was heard by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay. On Thursday, Justice Gangopadhyay directed the Officer in Charge (OC) of Liluah Police Station, Sanjay Srivastav to appear in the along with the promoter Partha Ghosh.

During the hearing, Srivastav told the court that he was not the OC of Liluah when the incident occurred. Justice Gangopadhyay directed the then OC of Liluah Police Station to appear on the next date of hearing on November 29. The court also directed Bally Municipality to start demolition from Friday and complete the work in six days in the presence of police. If anybody tries to obstruct, they would be arrested. Meanwhile, Justice Gangopadhyay ordered demolition of a club which was allegedly constructed on a land illegally in Khardah area. Though the club authorities claimed that the land was donated to them, they failed to produce any document.