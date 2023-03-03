HC grants bail to ISF MLA Naushad Siddiqui

KOLKATA: The Division Bench of Calcutta High Court on Thursday granted bail to the Indian Secular Front (ISF) MLA Naushad Siddiqui while stating that no evidence has been received so far in connection with the violence case in the Esplanade area on January 21.

The 63 other accused arrested along with Siddiqui were also granted bail by the Calcutta High Court.

The ISF workers had allegedly clashed with the police during the ISF foundation day programme in the Esplanade area. Siddiqui along with others were arrested on that day and have been in custody for 40 days. Siddiqui and others filed a case claiming that they were forcibly arrested. During the hearing of the case on Wednesday, the judge had asked whether Siddiqui’s role in the Dharmatala incident can be proven.