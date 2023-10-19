HC Division Bench stays order of Justice Gangopadhyay

The Calcutta High Court Division Bench, on Wednesday, issued a stay on the Single Bench order for a CID probe against the principal of the Jogesh Chandra Chaudhuri Law College in connection with a case of

Charu Market Police Station alleging financial irregularity, forgery and other illegal acts were committed

by the members of the governing body.

The matter challenging Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay’s order was heard by the Division Bench of Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty and Justice Siddhartha Roy Chowdhury. According to a news agency, a team of state CID had visited the college on Wednesday afternoon.

The complaint was lodged by one of the governing body members at the Charu Market Police Station in 2018.

Later the investigation was taken over by the Anti-Fraud Section of the Kolkata Police. Justice Gangopadhyay directed the state CID to take over and start a fresh probe. He mentioned that the Anti-Fraud Section failed to investigate the case properly.

After the order, the advocate representing the state suggested the names of two CID officials when asked by the Single Bench.

The names of those officers are Atish Chatterjee, Officer-in-Charge of the CID’s Economic Offences Wing and Senior Superintendent of Police, CID, Anish Sarkar.

Earlier, the Division Bench had ordered a stay on the removal of the principal.

She was removed by Justice Gangopadhyay for allegedly not fulfilling the criteria of the University Grant Commission (UGC).