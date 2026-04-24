HC asks TMC candidate Sujit Bose to appear before ED on May 1

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday granted interim relief to West Bengal Fire Minister and Trinamool candidate Sujit Bose, allowing him to defer his appearance before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the municipal recruitment corruption case until the Assembly election process concludes.



Hearing Bose’s petition against repeated summons, Justice Krishna Rao directed that the minister need not appear before ED officials during the election period and may do so after its conclusion, fixing May 1 as the next date for his appearance.

Bose had moved the court after receiving multiple notices from the central agency over the past few days. He sought time, citing his involvement in election campaigning, arguing that compliance at this stage would hamper his participation in the democratic process.

The ED has also summoned another state minister, Rathin Ghosh, in the same case. Both leaders are contesting the upcoming phase of Assembly polls—Bose from Bidhannagar and Ghosh from Madhyamgram—scheduled for April 29.

The probe has seen sustained action over the past two years. Ghosh was questioned in October 2023, when searches were conducted at his residence. Raids were also carried out at Bose’s premises and those linked to his associates in January 2024 and

October 2025.