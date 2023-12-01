HAM radio, retired teacher help lost elderly Alzheimer’s patient reunite with family

Kolkata: With the joint efforts of several good samaritans, a 76-year-old Alzheimer’s disease patient who went missing from his South Kolkata home has reunited with his family after three months.

All this while, the patient was only around 14 km away in a government hospital in Salt Lake.

Surajit Mukherjee who was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease — a brain condition that causes a gradual decline in memory, thinking, learning and organising skills — had stepped out of his home in Ballygunge on September 1 but did not return.

His relatives lodged a missing diary with the police the next day but got no information about him.

In the meantime, Mukherjee somehow reached Salt Lake where he was spotted on a road in BD Block by Sharmila Majumdar, a former school teacher. He failed to reply to her queries properly.

Majumdar and her neighbours Amitava Saha and Bikram Sharma then contacted the local councillor who in turn informed the police.

The police admitted him to the government hospital in the satellite township of Salt Lake, but no information about his family could be gathered for over two months. “I got in touch with the West Bengal Radio Club on November 26 and the HAM radio operators traced the elderly man’s details by the next day,” Sharmila Majumdar said.

Mukherjee’s sister and her daughter were informed and they took him to their place in Bagmari on Tuesday after completing all hospital and police formalities.

Like Majumdar, a Sub-Inspector of Bidhannagar North Police Station, Provas Ghosh, who helped Mukherjee and his relatives was also happy that he could help a man in distress. with agency inputs