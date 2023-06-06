Hakim vows plantation of 25 lakh trees over next 2 years, urges people to travel more in metros

Kolkata: Speaking on the occasion of World Environment Day, Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Firhad Hakim said that the civic body will plant about 25 lakh trees in and around the city while saying that parking fees were increased to curb vehicular pollution.



KMC on Monday organised several events for spreading awareness towards conserving the environment. Hakim said: “Every year we celebrate this occasion on June 5 amid heavy rainfall. This year, we are observing it in searing heat with a temperature of 40 degrees Celsius. This clearly shows how the climate pattern is changing and if we don’t take cues from this, we will be heading for destruction at a greater pace.”

He said that the municipal commissioner of KMC, Binod Kumar has already spoken to several agencies for spaces where trees will be planted.

“We will plant about 25 lakh trees over two years, both in the city and adjoining areas. We will plant trees along the EM Bypass. Plantation will also be carried out in Dhapa where space has been carved out after we began the bio-mining process. Letters have been sent to both Port and Railway authorities for plantation along the banks of the Hooghly River. Plantation will also be done from Dakshineshwar to Belur Math where we are taking the help of Howrah Municipal Corporation,” Hakim said.

In the wake of the recent withdrawal of hiked-up parking fees, Hakim said that the KMC had increased the fees so that vehicular pollution can be brought down in the city.

“Our chief minister Mamata Banerjee had once taken a pledge to make Kolkata look like London. This she said in connection with the plan to increase metro railway connectivity in the city, an idea borrowed from the London Tube. Once the metro project in the city is completed, we would urge people to travel in this underground transport system, leaving their cars at home,” he said and added that there are a lot of talks about trams being a green transport but in present times and days to come, it is the metro that will be our green option.