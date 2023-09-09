Hakim says defunct tramlines increasing risk of road mishaps

Kolkata: Mayor Firhad Hakim, on Friday, said that the condition of certain roads is “dangerous” due to defunct tram lines which are leading to accidents almost every second day.



Addressing a press conference on Friday, Hakim said that KMC needs to take up urgent repair work on certain roads but is not being able to do so due to defunct tram lines. The Mayor said although such tram lines won’t be revived a section of people are going to courts and trying to stop the removal citing heritage reasons.

Hakim said that there are about four places where tram lines are defunct and need to be removed before a tragedy takes place.

“There are four places where removal is needed. These are Kalighat, a section of Kidderpore (Diamond Harbour Road) and Chitpore at Rabindra Sarani Road. KMC has already conveyed this to the state transport department,” he said.

Asked what is the obstacle that the civic body is facing in carrying out repairs, he said: “A person had moved the Calcutta High Court protesting against the removal on heritage grounds. Hence, the court has denied permission to the state transport department. This is obstructing the civic body from carrying out the road repair work.”

He also said that the hearing of the ongoing case is getting delayed. “I would request the court to think about the matter because any day a massive accident can take place,” he remarked.

In April 2023, the state transport department submitted an affidavit in the Calcutta High Court informing that presently three tram routes in the city continue to be operational, which are Shyambazar-Esplanade, Gariahat-Esplanade and Ballygunge-Tollygunge.

The department is learnt to have also informed the court that it intends to revive the seven more tram routes in the city by 2025.