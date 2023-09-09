Guv warns of ‘midnight action’; Education minister obliquely calls him ‘new vampire in town’

Kolkata: Soon after Governor C V Ananda Bose, in a sharp retort to state Education minister Bratya Basu’s comments, forewarned of a much bigger action at midnight, Basu in a neat riposte obliquely called him ‘new vampire in town’.



The minister took to social media to debunk the state’s gubernatorial head. “See till midnight, see the action” BEWARE! BEWARE! BEWARE! New Vampire in the town! Citizens please watch yourselves. Eagerly waiting for the “Rakkhas Prahar” (monster prahar), according to Indian Mythology!” Basu wrote on X.

A few minutes before Basu’s post, speaking to the media on the sidelines of a programme, the Governor had said: “Wait for the stroke of midnight today (the intervening night between Saturday and Sunday). You will see what is action.”

Basu had earlier accused the Governor of trying to “destroy” the higher education system in Bengal and running a “puppet regime” in the varsities, after Bose, in his capacity as the Chancellor of state universities appointed 16 interim vice-chancellors (V-Cs) a few days ago allegedly without consulting the state Education department.

Asked to respond to Basu’s remark made on Friday where the minister accused the Governor of acting arbitrarily and unilaterally on the lines of Muhammad Bin Tughlaq, the despot from the Middle Ages, Bose remarked: “I am glad that I am acting.”

In the continuing war of words between the Bengal government and the Raj Bhavan over the appointment of interim V-Cs, Basu had said that the Governor behaves like the fictional British agent ‘James Bond’.

Speaking to reporters on Friday Basu had also accused the Governor of “intimidating” registrars of state-aided universities and forcing them to abstain from a meeting convened by him.

Only 12 out of the 31 registrars attended the meeting on Friday after Bose had accused the education department of “threat/intimidation” that allegedly forced five officiating vice-chancellors handpicked by him to resign.

“He is making these allegations and is trying to act like a saviour of Bengal, a new messiah of sorts. But he is acting with impunity when it comes to indulging in nepotism, partisan acts and insulting the mandate of the people of Bengal.

At the same time he is acting like a good human, and trying to flaunt his Bangla speaking skills by pointing fingers at the state government by taking cues from a teleprompter,” Basu remarked plausibly referring to a video statement from the Governor, parts of which were spoken in Bangla, where he vowed to end “corruption in higher education institutions” in Bengal.

State Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister Firhad Hakim was also sarcastic in the criticism of Bose.

“I am overwhelmed by fear. The Governor has been working overnight. He might fall ill,” Hakim said.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi was called for a meeting with the Governor amidst the war of words. The meeting lasted for nearly an hour, however, no communication was made from either side regarding the discussion.