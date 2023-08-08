Guv should not have acted as a spokesperson of BJP: Trinamool

Kolkata: State Education minister Bratya Basu on Tuesday accused Governor C V Ananda Bose of speaking in the line of BJP and always criticising the ruling party on different grounds.



“If the Governor could have understood the non-sectarian education of Rabindranath Tagore then he should not have acted as a spokesperson of BJP,“ Basu said after paying tribute to Rabindranath Tagore on his death anniversary at Jorasanko.

Bose while paying tribute to Tagore at Raj Bhavan once again brought up the alleged incidents of violence in the recently concluded Panchayat polls in the state that reportedly led to the loss of some lives.

“Gurudev spoke of a situation ‘where the mind is without fear and the head is held high’. I sincerely feel this from the inside. But here now the mind is with fear and the head is down. A time has come to build a violence-free and corruption-free Bengal,” he said.

Basu was sarcastic over the Governor’s comment that his head is ‘getting bowed down’ and said that the latter should be careful of his sunglasses not falling while his head gets down.

Speaker of Bengal legislative Assembly Biman Banerjee advised that the Governor should learn Bengali properly before using Tagore’s lines.

“He should make these comments after visiting Manipur. Bengal’s situation is not such that he would make these comments,” Banerjee remarked.