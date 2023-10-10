Guv raises fund blockade issue with Shah, Raj Bhavan informs Abhishek

Kolkata: Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose is learnt to have taken up the matter of Centre’s fund blockade for the state with the Union Home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday while also informing Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, of the same via a letter.



Sharing the letter on his X handle, Abhishek wrote: “My heartfelt gratitude to the @BengalGovernor C V Ananda Bose, for promptly addressing the pressing issue concerning the welfare of the people of Bengal. Specifically, his swift intervention for the rightful entitlements of over 21 lakh+ individuals of WB deprived under #MGNREGA.”

The letter apparently read: “With reference to the memorandum submitted to me on 09.10.2023 the matter is taken up with the Govt. of India.” The assurance by Bose is being viewed as a positive sign by TMC. The party had launched a massive protest campaign both in Delhi and in Kolkata against the Centre’s fund blockade. Abhishek has said that his party would wait till October-end for the funds and thereafter will restart agitation if the Centre fails to do the needful.

Raj Bhavan sources said that Governor C V Ananda Bose met Union Home minister Amit Shah at his New Delhi residence and held an hour-long discussion with him about the Bengal government’s claims for due central funds under MGNREGA.

According to a news agency, he also briefed Shah on the flood situation in the districts of north Bengal. Bose had left for Delhi after meeting with the TMC delegation on Monday evening.

The Central government had earlier claimed that there were discrepancies in West Bengal’s accounts for the scheme and hence payments had been delayed.

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court on Monday is learnt to have asked the counsel of the Central government that it should release funds for the people who have worked under the 100 days work scheme under MGNREGA. The court clarified that even if one person is found to have worked then that person must get the wages.

It was learnt that the Paschim Banga Khet Mazdoor Samiti had earlier moved the court demanding to know why the Centre stopped funds. The Centre had last year reportedly informed the court that it is ready to clear the dues till March 09, 2022.

However, on Monday in a submitted affidavit the Centre is learnt to have said that it cannot clear the funds for the last three months of 2021-22 financial year owing to alleged misappropriation of funds by the state. Addressing the deputy solicitor general the court is learnt to have said that the report of the Centre produced in court is unclear and questioned how could the funds be denied despite having assured earlier that it will be cleared for the said period of time.

The court was learnt to have also clarified that there is no bar on investigating the alleged corruption, using CBI if necessary, but at the same time the Centre cannot continue to deprive wages of the poor who have already worked under the scheme but haven’t got paid.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the Union government to file an affidavit on non-payment of Central dues to the state government for the 100-day job scheme under MGNREGA. The matter will be next heard on October 16.