Guv CV Ananda Bose urges state govt employees to withdraw hunger strike

Governor of Bengal, CV Ananda Bose, on Thursday, requested the protesting state government employees to withdraw from their hunger strike.

The Governor said: “I am distressed to learn that some of the employees are on hunger strike for weeks. Their commitment to the cause and their dedication to their fraternity is well understood and appreciated. Human life is precious and I entreat all to kindly withdraw the hunger strike.”

Stirring hope among the protesting employees, the Governor further said: “For every problem, there is a solution. I trust that all stakeholders will work together for an acceptable solution.”

A section of employees of various departments of the West Bengal government demanding dearness allowance (DA) at the Central government rate started a hunger strike.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, referring to the strike had said: “I am giving 105 per cent DA. How much more do you (employees) want? State government employees have different pay scales from Central government employees. If you don’t like me, kill me...”