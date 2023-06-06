GTA issues notice to close down some schools till June 9

darjeeling: The Gorkhaland Territorial Administration has declared holiday in some primary schools, upper primary schools, Shishu Siksha Kendras and Madhyamik Siksha Kendras in the plains and foothills of the GTA area due to the ongoing heatwave.



There are 58 primary schools; 18 Upper Primary Schools and 48 SSKs and 4 MSKs in the closure list. The schools will remain closed from June 6 to June 9.

“Many of the students are facing problems in attending classes owing to the heat wave. Many are falling sick too. After reviewing the situation we decided to close down some schools in the plains and foothills in the GTA region,” stated Sanchabir Subba, GTA Sabhasad in-charge of education.

An order to this effect was issued by the Education Department of the GTA, dated June 5.

The schools are located in the Mirik sub division; Kurseong sub division; Gorubathan block and Kalimpong. “However, teaching and non teaching staff of the schools shall extend their assistance during holidays as and when required by the respective Head of Institutes,” stated the notice.

Even State Government schools that were to open on June 5 after the summer vacation will reopen on June 16 as per an extension of closure owing to the ongoing

heat wave.

The heat spell is to continue over the next few days with no improvement in the prevailing weather conditions, states the Met office.

“The heat wave will continue with rainfall induced by thunderstorm activity in one or two places in the plains of North Bengal. However clouds will start approaching in the plains of North

Bengal from Sunday night with chances of rainfall after Sunday,” stated Gopinath Raha of IMD, Gangtok.