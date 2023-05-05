GRSE bags SKOCH Award

Kolkata: The Kolkata-based PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd. (GRSE) won the 91st SKOCH Awards for ‘unique transfer and loading of fully built 250T Goliath Crane’.



GRSE, in its statement, said that two of their projects made it to the semi-finals of the SKOCH Awards with one winning the award at a virtual ceremony held in New Delhi on May 4. The shipyard shared that the Goliath Crane with a capacity of 250 tonnes was manufactured in South Korea and transported by sea to GRSE in fully assembled condition. Overcoming technical challenges and adverse weather conditions, the crane was commissioned on June 22, 2021. The Kolkata-based shipyard has delivered over 100 warships to the Indian Navy, Coast Guard and other friendly foreign countries.