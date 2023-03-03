Grievance redressal: Health regulatory body team to hold meeting with CMOHs in Jhargram today

KOLKATA: With a unique idea of taking the public grievance redressal mechanism to rural Bengal so that people can avail services at their doorsteps, the West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) is touring Jhargram.



The WBCERC Chairperson Justice Ashim Banerjee held a meeting with many of the Chief Medical Officers of Health in South Bengal districts while another meeting will take place on Friday in Jhargram.

The Commission also held a meeting with 8 nursing homes and diagnostic centres in Jhargram where the nursing homes have been directed to put a display board of the WBCERC so that people get to know about the Commission and its activities in interiors. WBCERC has been conducting virtual hearings mostly after the pandemic broke out.

But the people in the villages face difficulties in accessing the commission’s hearing. As a result, hearing is now organized at the local BDO or SDO office where the villagers join

online hearing.

The WBCERC has now decided to go to the remote areas and hold meeting to address public grievances and also to assess the infrastructural issues of various nursing homes and private hospitals in the districts and also to hear if private hospitals are facing any technical issues to provide health services under Swasthya Sathi scheme.