Gratuitous Relief grant for poor: KMC asks state govt to release funds before Puja

Kolkata: As part of its poverty alleviation programme, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will be writing to the state government for funds for issuing Normal Gratuitous Relief (NGR) grants to the poor in city before Durga Puja.



A Trinamool councillor, Arup Chakraborty said that every year KMC issues such grants to the poor but this year it has not been done yet. He opined that if the money could be handed over to the poor in city before Durga Puja these people would be benefitted. He said most of them are dependent on this money and hence are visiting ward offices and asking councillors when could they get it. In 2022-23 fiscal, it was given out in March-April but this year people from below poverty level section have been enquiring since the beginning of the present financial year, he said. He informed that the KMC had already prepared the list along with a no objection certificate and sent it to the state government. The councillor is learnt to have requested the Mayor to ensure distribution of the grant before pujas.

The Member Mayor-in-Council (MMIC) of the KMC’s Social Sector department, Mitali Banerjee, said that on March 16, 2023 KMC had submitted all the required documents to the state government but to date no reply has come on the matter. “It is unfortunate that we have not yet been able to hand over the grants to the poor. Had they got the money they would have been greatly benefitted,” she remarked.

The MMIC said KMC has been sending letters to the state government every month regarding the matter. She requested the Mayor to look into the matter so the fund can be arranged as soon as possible. All councillors have been asked to submit the list of GR in their ward.

It was learnt that beneficiaries of this grant belong from extremely poor families which have no permanent source of income and are incapacitated. The fund is given by the department of disaster management of the state government. It is given once in a year to the beneficiaries directly through cash.