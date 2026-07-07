Govt to release 50% DR arrears to KMC area pensioners

Kolkata: In a relief for thousands of retired state government employees, the Bengal government has decided to release 50 per cent of the estimated Dearness Relief (DR) arrears to pensioners and family pensioners residing within the KMC area.

The interim payment aims to ensure eligible pensioners receive immediate financial relief while the remaining dues are processed.

According to a Finance Department order, the interim payment will cover 50 per cent of the estimated DR arrears for April 1, 2008, to December 31, 2019, for pensioners and family pensioners receiving pensions through banks in the KMC area. The estimated arrears will be calculated using data provided by the Accountant General (West Bengal), the Dearness Relief rates notified by the Finance Department during the ROPA 2009 period and the applicable DR based on 100 per cent neutralisation linked to the All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI).

To expedite disbursement, the state government has launched a dedicated Bank Pension Management Portal under the West Bengal Integrated Financial Management System (WBiFMS). Banks have been directed to verify and update pensioners’ details on the portal and transfer the sanctioned amount to their bank accounts without delay.

The government has asked banks to submit verified records of pension payments made under ROPA 2009 between April 1, 2008, and December 31, 2019, to facilitate the calculation and release of the remaining DR arrears. The Finance Department said the modalities for payment of the balance DR arrears will be notified separately after completion of the verification process