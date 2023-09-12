Governor’s letter conveyed ‘good wishes’ for Spain trip, says Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, said that Governor C V Ananda Bose wrote to her wishing good luck for her Spain trip while refusing to speak on the conflict between the state and Raj Bhavan over V-C appointments till she returns from abroad.



Asked if she would make the letter public, Banerjee said it was a private letter and hence she would do no such thing.

Meanwhile, the Governor too refused to reveal the contents of his letters, sent to the state and the Centre, ahead of the Chief Minister’s trip to Spain. Bose said that the recipients of the letters must comment on them instead.

The state had accused him of holding onto Bills passed by the Assembly to deliberately inconvenience the state government.

Bose told the media that the accusation that about eight files are lying with him is not true. He clarified that most files were sent back to the state government for certain clarifications and are stuck in various departments to date. Bose said there may be one file pending with him due to a sub-judice matter. He also confirmed that the file sent to him concerning the Cabinet reshuffle was also returned to the state government with his nod.

Commenting on state education minister Bratya Basu’s “vampire” remark, he said he does not want to answer to a “junior appointee” and will only enter into a dialogue with the Chief Minister.

Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that such a proposition is unreasonable.

He instead asked: “What if the Chief Minister tomorrow says she won’t speak to the Governor and instead will speak to the President of India? The Governor is deliberately adopting a confrontational stance”.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Chatra Parishad staged a protest at College Square, demanding that the Governor consult the state government before appointing V-Cs and he must sign the Bill that proposes to make the Chief Minister the Chancellor of state universities.