Governor visits bereaved migrant worker families in South 24- Pgns, extends financial help

Kolkata: Governor of West Bengal, CV Ananda Bose visited a migrant worker’s family which lost three sons in the Balasore train accident and extended financial support to them.



On Tuesday morning, the Governor travelled to South 24-Parganas to visit the Gayen family that lost three sons in the tragedy that recently took place. In this accident, the three sons identified as Haran Gayen, Nishikanta Gayen and Dibakar Gayen, passed away.

Their mother Subhadra Gayen broke down in tears on meeting the Governor who conveyed his condolences and promised financial support to the family. He is learnt to have also met two other families there who lost their dear ones in this disaster.

Governor has promised a one-time amount of Rs 50,000 to the families. He also assured them that Rs 2,000 every month for the next six months will be transferred to their bank accounts.

He had also brought other items along with him to give to the families which will be sent to them later through the BDO office in Basanti.

The Governor is learnt to have promised to bear the expenses of the last rites and send Rs 10,000 to those who have ‘Jan Dhan’ accounts.

Locals have also conveyed to the Governor several issues they are faced with which include the erosion of the embankments, problems in water supply etc.

Local youths conveyed to the Governor that there is no job for them here which can earn them a livelihood. The Governor is learnt to have held a discussion with the BDO and instructed him to solve these issues.

Recently, the Governor also visited some of the city hospitals and financially helped the migrant workers admitted there.

Bose said: “It is extremely unfortunate what happened at Balasore. Several migrant workers were going to Chennai when the accident took place. For now, Rs 50,000 is being given to these persons from poor financial backgrounds. If needed, more will be given.”

Most of the migrant workers from Bengal who were injured in the accident hailed from South 24-Parnagas and North 24-Parganas. Many of them were travelling in the Coromandel Express, going to Chennai to look for a job so they can send back money to their families here.