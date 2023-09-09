Governor killing the university system: Educationists’ Forum

Kolkata: Members of the Educationists’ Forum, West Bengal held a protest against Governor CV Ananda Bose outside the North Gate of Raj Bhavan on Friday.



The forum members carried placards and held a silent protest against the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of state universities, for around two hours. They also submitted an open letter to a Raj Bhavan official.

In the open letter, they demanded from the Chancellor “lawful appointment of interim vice-chancellors (V-Cs)’.

Further, they demanded that Bose sign the Bill for constituting a search-cum-selection committee for the appointment of V-Cs, nominate the chairman of the committee, and abide by the recommendations made by the selection committee.

The forum has accused the Chancellor of “abusing” the founding Acts of the universities and “openly repudiating” them, and “promoting disobedience of law”.

In the letter, the forum raised questions on “under-qualified persons” being chosen to perform “the duties and exercise the powers of VCs.”

The letter, addressed to the Chancellor, read: “We are not afraid to maintain that your irregular and illegal action on the one hand and your splendid inaction on the other are designed to muzzle the progress of higher education of the state. You are killing the university system, its management and leadership and jeopardising the career and prospects of the youths of the state desirous of pursuing higher education. You kept 15 universities headless for more than 3 months!” the letter stated.

The academicians also stated that they are open to any discussion on “rightful and legal action.”