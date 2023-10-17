Governor goes pandal hopping, surprises citizens

Kolkata: With the Raj Bhavan yet to unveil its Durga Puja, Governor C V Ananda Bose hit the road, pandal hopping to inspect arrangements before the festival officially kicks off in a few days.



Since taking charge as Bengal’s Governor, C V Ananda Bose has made no secret of the fact that he is the kind who likes to hit the street every now and then in a bid to remain among citizens.

On several occasions, be it during election or in times of a disaster, Bose has made unplanned visits to various parts of the state, asserting his claims of being a “People’s Governor”.

On late Sunday evening, pandal hoppers who were out to visit their favourite pujas before the crowd gets thicker with the onset of Saptami, were flummoxed to see Bose among them. The Governor visited some big ticket pujas such as Ekdalia Evergreen.

Bose was welcomed by the Puja committee members who shared with him the concept of this Puja which was patronised by the late veteran politician Subrata Mukherjee. The Governor also took selfies with the children gathered there to see a preview of the renowned Puja in the city. However, Bose’s curiosity was not just limited to Puja pandals as he also visited Kumartuli to meet the artisans and indulged in an interaction with them.

He was briefed on the nitty gritty of their craft. The artisans were also handed over presents by the Governor. He was also greeted by echoes of “Joy Durga” and “Joy Bangla”.

Further, Bose was also seen taking updates on the traffic situation and security arrangements for the carnival. Sources said Raj Bhavan is likely to unveil its Puja on Tuesday which will be inaugurated by Bose.

Addressing the people of the state through a video message, the Governor proposed that Bengal must fight corruption and defeat it in the same way the goddess Durga had decimated evil to usher in a path of light.