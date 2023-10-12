Good news for shoppers: MeT rules out any rainfall this weekend

There is good news for the Puja shoppers as the city will stay dry on Saturday and Sunday, the last weekend before Durga Puja.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has said that there will be no rainfall in the city on the day of Mahalaya on Saturday but some of the North Bengal districts will, however, receive light rainfall in the next 24 hours. The withdrawal process of returning monsoon in next two days.

The MeT office also said that humidity-related discomfort may go down. The sky will remain clear for the next few days. The districts like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri in North Bengal will receive rainfall in the next 24 hours and the situation will improve after Thursday.

A low-pressure axis has been stretching from Assam in the east up to Uttar Pradesh. As it passes through the North Bengal region, there will be some rainfall.

A western disturbance will enter North West parts of the country on Friday. It will have no major impact on the weather system in the state. Mercury started soaring in the city and other South Bengal districts from last weekend after several South and North Bengal districts received heavy rainfall last week. Weather conditions improved in several parts of South Bengal from last Friday. The intensity of rainfall decreased on Friday throughout South Bengal. The state has received an unusual distribution of rainfall in September with Kolkata receiving a 60 per cent surplus against its normal count of 318mm.

A delayed withdrawal of monsoon, coupled with the frequent formation of low pressure over the Bay of Bengal in September, helped make up for the rain deficiency in the past three months.