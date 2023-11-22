Gold merchant shot dead & looted at Kolaghat

Kolkata: A gold merchant was shot dead by unknown assailants in Kolaghat on Monday night when he was returning home.



The attackers fled with gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 40 lakh along with Rs 16 lakh in cash. Sources said the gold merchant identified as Samir Poria (37) of the Jiyada area in Panskura had a jewellery shop at Jiyada Market adjacent to National Highway (NH)-6.

Like other days, Samir closed his shop at 8 pm and had tea in the market.

On his way back home on a motorcycle, when he was crossing the Deulbar area of Kolaghat, a group of miscreants on bikes surrounded him and shot him. Later, the attackers took away the bag containing the jewellery and cash which was in Samir’s possession.

On hearing gunshots, local residents rushed to the spot and found Samir lying in a pool of blood. The police later sent the body for autopsy. Local residents put up a blockade protesting against the murder and demanded immediate action. The blockade was soon withdrawn after police assured that they would nab the culprits.

Samir’s family members alleged that earlier he faced two such attacks. Although Samir had reportedly registered complaints regarding both attacks, police allegedly took no action. It is suspected that the miscreants are known to the victim and followed the gold merchant regularly to mark his movements.

Police are checking the CCTV footage of the nearby hotels to identify the attackers. Samir’s father Sukumar Poria alleged police inaction and demanded a CBI probe. He suspects that Samir might have spotted someone while the miscreants were robbing him.