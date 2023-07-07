Gold biscuits worth Rs 1.36 cr seized from Dum Dum

Kolkata: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 20 gold biscuits worth about Rs 1.36 crore from Dum Dum area on Tuesday night.



The officials arrested two persons as well.According to sources, recently DRI came to know that a racket is active in Northern fringes which are going to smuggle gold which has illegally entered the country.

Accordingly, DRI officials started gathering information and zeroed in on a person identified as Mayank Nigam. He was staying at a rented house in Matilal Colony under the jurisdiction of Dum Dum police station.

A few days ago DRI came to know that gold biscuits worth a huge amount have been smuggled in from Bangladesh and soon it will be taken away from Bengal.

On Tuesday night acting on the secret information, DRI officials conducted a raid at Mayank’s rented house and found another youth from Uttar Pradesh identified as Kanhaiya Kumar was about to receive the gold. He would have smuggled it to Uttar Pradesh. During the raid, 20 gold biscuits weighing about 2.3 kg were recovered from the spot.

The seized gold is worth about Rs 1.36 crore. It is suspected that the gold was destined for Delhi via Uttar Pradesh. A massive manhunt is on to find others involved in the racket.