Garfa: Decomposed bodies of elderly couple recovered

Tension spread at the Purbachal Main Road area in Garfa after the decomposed bodies of an elderly couple were recovered on Wednesday morning.

According to sources, the deceased couple identified as Sudhanya Pramanik (66) and Sabita Pramanik (60) lived in their flat on the third floor of an apartment building located at 83/1/A, Purbachal Main Road in Garfa with their son, daughter in law and grandson.

Recently, other family members of the deceased couple went for a tour. On Wednesday when they returned, they smelled a foul smell as soon as they opened the main door with a key. After getting inside, it was found that Sudhanya was hanging from an iron hook in the ceiling in the dining space while his wife was hanging from another iron hook in the ceiling of a bedroom.

Cops recovered the bodies and sent them for autopsy. During the preliminary probe, no foul play was detected. However, cops are questioning the elderly couple’s son and others to find out the probable cause behind the suicides.