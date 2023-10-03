Gandhi Jayanti observed at ER headquarters

Kolkata: General Manager (GM) of Eastern Railway (ER) Amar Prakash Dwivedi on Monday released an environment sustainability report of ER for the year 2022-23 which highlights their efforts towards promoting clean energy.



Gandhi Jayanti was observed at ER Headquarters on Monday where the GM paid floral tribute to the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi.

At the conclusion of ‘Swachhta Pakhwada’, a short drama on cleanliness was staged by the headquarters cultural team. Speaking on the occasion, Dwivedi said that the Environment Sustainability Report 2022-23 of Eastern Railway is a commendable effort in highlighting the efforts of Eastern Railway. It details the path Eastern Railway has envisaged for environment sustainability and the action plan to reach there.

The ER aims to promote energy conservation measures and to maximise the usage of alternative forms of green energy thereby minimising the carbon footprint. It aims to march towards zero waste discharge, and build in-house capacity to set up an effective environment management system.

Meanwhile, as part of the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign, Eastern Railway adopted a new scheme for quality cleaning of Vande Bharat Express train rakes at other end terminal stations by a unique system of “14-minute miracle” scheme.

After ensuring all the passengers deboarded at the terminal station, the exercise of 14-minute miracle will start. The scheme will work based on the flow chart for smooth operation of the programme. The ‘14 minute miracle’ cleaning activities will be properly documented for further analysis and feedback mechanism. Based on the feedback

of the best practices adopted by the Railways, the scheme will be further improved after one month.