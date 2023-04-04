FY 2022-23: SER sees record freight loading of over 200 million tonne

KOLKATA: The South Eastern Railway (SER) has completed the financial year 2022-23 with a record freight loading of 202.62 million tonne.



This is the highest-ever freight loading performance of South Eastern Railway. In comparison to the previous year, SER has registered a growth of 3.9 per cent in originating freight loading. SER has also surpassed Railway Board’s freight loading target of 202.14 million tonnes for the financial year 2022-23.

Revenue generation from freight loading during 2022-23 has also been highest ever. In 2022-23, SER has earned Rs.18,225.47 crore from originating freight traffic as against Rs.16,350.56 crores earned in 2021-22 registering a growth of 11.46 per cent. Coal loading during the financial year 2022-23 has been 51.86 million tonnes which is 24% more than that of the previous year.

There has been a substantial increase in loading of raw materials to steel plants (7 per cent), cement (17 per cent), fertiliser (3 per cent) and petroleum products (5 per cent). Apart from freight loading and freight revenue, SER has also recorded it's best ever performance in different other sectors in the financial year 2022-23 including gross originating revenue, passenger revenue which was Rs 2,553.53 crore which was 57 per cent more than the previous financial year.