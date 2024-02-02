Fund freeze: Mamata to start sit-in protest from today

Kolkata: Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee is set to start a sit-in demonstration in front of the BR Ambedkar statue in the city from Friday to protest non-clearance of state’s dues by the Centre.



Banerjee also urged the people and her party supporters to conduct protest rallies in all the districts and blocks as well.

Banerjee on Thursday from a distribution programme in Nadia said that she will continue the protest rally for 48 hours after starting from Friday and after that Trinamool Congress leaders will continue the demonstration. Banerjee has alleged that Centre has stopped all funds. She said that Centre has withheld Rs 7,000 crore under 100 day works. “The 100-day work scheme was once run by Centre alone but the responsibilities later shifted to the state. They (BJP) do not abide by our Constitution. The Centre has not given payments to those who have participated in 100 day works,” Banerjee had said on Wednesday.

Banerjee also reminded that her government has given 40 days work under the 100 days work scheme. She alleged that all the states are getting money from the Centre but Bengal is denied payment of dues as Bengal does not stick BJP’s names on the schemes and do not paint everything in BJP’s colour.

Trinamool Congress in a post on X said: “Sirf bhrashtachaariyo ka saath, aur gareebo ka sarvanash! @BJP4India should adopt this tagline as they once again fail the rural poor of India. After slashing MGNREGS’ funds by 33% last year, the BJP-led Govt failed to even make a mention of the scheme.

PM @narendramodi, on the eve of MGNREGA diwas, you have shown that the country is truly regressing towards ‘aviksit Bharat’!

“Didi is fighting for our rights but the Central Government is depriving us of our entitlements. The Modi Govt.’s staunch refusal to release the hard-earned wages of Bengal’s MGNREGS workers has added insult to the injury of those barely making ends meet. Tomorrow, under the leadership of Smt. @MamataOfficial, we’ll stage a dharna, to ensure the restoration of their rightful dues,” Trinamool Congress posted on X.